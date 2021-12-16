INDIANAPOLIS — Colts fans who want to help others can help save lives by donating blood on Friday, Dec. 17, at Lucas Oil Stadium.
In recognition of this season of giving, the Colts are co-hosting the Bleed Blue Blood Drive with Versiti Blood Center of Indiana. It will be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and is the largest daylong blood drive in the state.
All donors will receive an exclusive, limited-edition Colts football featuring Michael Pittman Jr. Donors also will have an opportunity to meet the Colts cheerleaders and Colts mascot, Blue.
Free parking will be available at the stadium.
To book an appointment and learn more about the event, including COVID protocols, visit colts.com/community/events-programs/bleed-blue.
