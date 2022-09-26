ANDERSON — The 2022 Community Chefs event Sept. 17 at Anderson Country Club raised $115,000 for local causes. That total will be divided among schools ($57,500), oncology services ($28,750) and the Anderson University/Community Hospital Anderson nursing scholarship fund ($28,750). Here’s the breakdown of how much each school will get (divided in proportion to enrollment): • Alexandria Community Schools, $4,600 • Anderson Community Schools, $18,450 • Anderson Preparatory Academy, $2,300 • Elwood Community Schools, $4,600 • Frankton-Lapel Community Schools, $9,000 • Indiana Christian Academy, $1,000 • Liberty Christian School, $1,300 • Madison-Grant Schools, $3,250 • South Madison Community Schools, $13,000 The annual Community Chefs fundraiser enlists local men to prepare dishes. Tickets are sold for people to sample the food. Proceeds from ticket sales and sponsorships are funneled to schools, oncology services and the nursing scholarship fund.
Community Chefs raise $115K for schools, more
ANDERSON — The 2022 Community Chefs event Sept. 17 at Anderson Country Club raised $115,000 for local causes.
That total will be divided among schools ($57,500), oncology services ($28,750) and the Anderson University/Community Hospital Anderson nursing scholarship fund ($28,750).
Here’s the breakdown of how much each school will get (divided in proportion to enrollment):
• Alexandria Community Schools, $4,600
• Anderson Community Schools, $18,450
• Anderson Preparatory Academy, $2,300
• Elwood Community Schools, $4,600
• Frankton-Lapel Community Schools, $9,000
• Indiana Christian Academy, $1,000
• Liberty Christian School, $1,300
• Madison-Grant Schools, $3,250
• South Madison Community Schools, $13,000
The annual Community Chefs fundraiser enlists local men to prepare dishes. Tickets are sold for people to sample the food. Proceeds from ticket sales and sponsorships are funneled to schools, oncology services and the nursing scholarship fund.