ANDERSON — On Sept. 21, the Community Hospital Anderson Foundation hosted the seventh annual Community Chefs event at the Anderson Country Club.
The event brings together men from the community to create a unique dish for attendees to sample, along with a silent auction.
Funds raised at the event support Madison County schools, oncology patients, and a yearly revolving cause. This year, the event raised $106,000. This is an increase from 2018 ($102,000), 2017 ($91,000) and 2016 ($70,000), bringing the total amount raised from its inception in 2013 to $520,581.
Every year, Madison County schools receive 50% of the proceeds from the event; this year, that total will allow area schools to receive $53,000 to help meet the healthcare-related needs of students. Alexandria will receive $4,240, South Madison schools will receive $11,500, Anderson will receive $18,000, Elwood will receive $4,240, Madison-Grant will receive $3,180, Frankton-Lapel will receive $8,130, Anderson Preparatory Academy will receive $2,120, Indiana Christian Academy will receive $530, and Liberty Christian School will receive $1,060.
The community program chosen this year was Stop the Bleed, a national program that helps train, equip, and empower bystanders to help in a bleeding emergency until professional help arrives.
