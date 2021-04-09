INDIANAPOLIS — Community Health Network transitions its COVID-19 vaccine clinics to a drive-thru model beginning Monday. The change moves the location to get a vaccine in Indianapolis from acute (hospital) to ambulatory care sites.
The new drive-thru locations will be operating at the following locations:
North: Community Family Medicine—Castleton, 7525 E. 82nd St.
East: Community Health Pavilion East, 10122 E. 10th St.
South: Community Health Annex South, 1346 E. County Line Road.
These locations replace those at the Community hospital sites.
The Community Hospital Anderson vaccine clinic will remain at its current location at the Education Center, 1923 N. Madison Ave.
Those wishing to utilize the drive-thru option will still need to meet the state’s vaccine eligibility requirements and sign up for an appointment. Proof of identification will be needed and a mask covering the mouth and nose should be worn to the drive-through appointment.
Community offers the Pfizer vaccine, which is a two-dose vaccine.
For more information about Community’s vaccination efforts, visit eCommunity.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.