ANDERSON — The Community Hospital Anderson Auxiliary will celebrate the back-to-school season with a bazaar and a pre-school book drive.
Vendors will be showcasing a variety of items, including jewelry, bedding, salt-free seasonings, children’s clothes, miniature cakes by Nothing Bundt Cakes, candles and crafts. The bazaar will be Wednesday, Aug. 16, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the hospital’s cafeteria mezzanine, which is adjacent to the front lobby, 1515 N. Madison Ave.
The public is invited to donate new, unused books for the Community Hospital Anderson Pediatrics’ Reach Out & Read initiative. The program promotes reading and daily engagement between parents and children to help bolster healthy brain development, language skills and emotional bonding. The program provides each patient from age six months to five years a free, developmentally appropriate book at every well-child visit.