ANDERSON — In an effort to promote awareness of the dangers of drug abuse, Community Hospital Anderson police officers are hosting a bicycle giveaway for children. Officers have purchased two bicycles that will be given away as part of Red Ribbon Week, a national campaign that raises awareness of the destruction caused by drug abuse.
To participate in the bicycle drawing, community members need to have the child who is entering the drawing submit a poster containing a message about the importance of living drug-free to the Community Hospital Anderson police dispatch office by Saturday, Oct. 31, at 3 p.m.
Police dispatch is located just inside the Emergency Department entrance of Community Hospital Anderson. Teachers are encouraged to use this as a classroom project.
Additionally, National Drug Take Back day is Saturday, Oct. 24. Community’s police officers and pharmacy staff will host a drug take-back event in the hospital’s Emergency Department lobby from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bring your unwanted pills or patches for disposal to the ER lobby. Officers cannot accept liquids, needles, or sharps. This service is free and anonymous; no questions asked.
For more information or with questions about the bicycle giveaway or drug take-back program, contact Police Chief Phillip Caldwell at 765-298-5698.
