NEW CASTLE — The Henry County concert series “Live @ The Arts Park” starts at 6:30 p.m. this Friday, June 16, at the Arts Park Pavilion.
The evening’s opening act will be the duo of Aaron Dicken and Jordan Chew followed by featured performer Duke Tumatoe.
Tumatoe, born William “Bill” Severen Fiorio, is an American blues guitarist, vocalist, and songwriter. He was a founding member of the band REO Speedwagon and continues to fill his schedule performing throughout the Midwest. His songs are noted for their humor, and he penned hundreds of versions of the song “Lord Help Our Colts,” often used to recap games during The Bob & Tom Show.
All ages are welcome to attend the free concert, and donations will be accepted at the event for future concerts. The audience is encouraged to bring lawn chairs. Area non-profit groups will be selling concessions during the concert to benefit community endeavors.
The next concert will be July 21, featuring Blackjack Davey and The Rhythm Kings with opening act Hot Take. The Aug. 18 concert has Lydia Ferguson and Monte Jackson opening for The Dane Clark Band, and the series concludes on Sept. 15 with Jennie DeVoe and opening act Trish Crowe and Marty Weaver.