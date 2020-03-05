MUNCIE — Taking place at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, in the Northside Middle School auditorium is a novel, free concert celebrating the dance music of both classical and contemporary composers.
This Invitation to the Dance event for family audiences provides an introductory glimpse of the powerful effect of dance and dance music on world culture, then and now.
The baton of ECICO Conductor Rachel Eldridge takes the orchestra and its listeners from ballet and waltz steps to fiery tango and salsa moves — and all the way to today’s “classic” party dance routines.
Live dancing partners are scheduled to be on stage to demonstrate.
The 30-member East Central Indiana Chamber Orchestra is comprised of a core group of adult musicians, infused with a roster of university and high school players which changes annually.
The regional nonprofit music organization performs two community concerts per year and is supported by its volunteer members, individual donations, and sponsors such as the Indiana Arts Commission, Community Foundation of Muncie and Delaware County, and Indiana Public Radio.
The ECICO website is www.chamberorch.org.
Northside Middle School is located at 2400 W. Bethel Ave., Muncie, with plenty of free parking.
General auditorium seating is also free.
