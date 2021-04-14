ALEXANDRIA — On Saturday, April 24, it will be Concerto Night in Beulah Park. This annual concert features high school seniors who are members of the Alexandria Community Band.
Each will receive a scholarship and the Mike Sweeney Young Musician Award.
This year’s soloists are Robert Hiday and Trey Whitted. In addition, the high school band will perform three pieces side-by-side with the band.
The concert will begin at 7 p.m. at Beulah Park. There is no admission fee. Rain date will be April 25, or May 2 if necessary.
• Saturday, June 12 — Alexandria Band Fest ‘21. Will be in Beulah Park with invited band performances through the day and a Festival Band sight-reading concert at 6 p.m. There is no admission fee.
• Saturday, July 3 — Mounds State Park concert at 7 p.m. State Park gate fee for admission.
• Saturday, July 24 — Concert at Good’s Ice Cream Shop on 53rd Street in Anderson at 7 p.m.
• Sunday, Aug. 8 — Hamilton County Community Band Festival in Noblesville. Time to be announced.
