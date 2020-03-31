FISHERS — Conner Prairie will be extending its closure through Monday, April 13, to limit potential exposure to and spread of COVID-19. This continues to be a total closure, including exhibits and all scheduled special events.
While the museum has not had any presumptive or confirmed cases of coronavirus on our grounds, this decision was made with an abundance of caution to protect its members, visitors, staff, volunteers and community. This is in alignment with peer organizations and recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb.
Conner Prairie will continue to monitor and reevaluate the situation during the coming weeks and plans to issue any updates about reopening our grounds, a spokesperson said in an email.
Safety and well-being are always the top priority at Conner Prairie.
To learn more, visit: https://www.connerprairie.org/coronavirus/
