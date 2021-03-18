FISHERS — Conner Prairie, 13400 Allisonville Road, will host “Breakfast with the Bunny” on Saturday, April 3, with outdoor seating times at 8:30, 9:15, 10, 10:45 and 11:30 a.m.
Tickets are $19.99 for adults (members, $16.99); youth ages 2-12, $15.99 (members, $12.99).
After breakfast, children can take photos with the Easter Bunny, have story time with Mother Goose and enjoy the tubing hill. Bring your own camera to capture these moments.
Each family will have their own picnic table to promote social distancing.
The menu will include a hot breakfast sandwich (choice of egg with cheese or egg with bacon and cheese), blueberry muffin, mixed fruit cup, fresh made waffles – served with assorted toppings, decorated sugar cookie, milk, orange juice, coffee and hot tea.
For more information on Breakfast with the Bunny, visit https://www.connerprairie.org/explore/things-to-do/theatre/
