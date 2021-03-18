Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Windy with periods of rain. High 43F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with periods of rain this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.