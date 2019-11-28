FISHERS — A Merry Prairie Holiday, Conner Prairie's newest festival, begins Friday and runs through Sunday, Dec. 29, from 6 to 10 p.m. every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Attractions during the festival include Blitzen’s Bandstand, Reynolds Christmas Lights, Kringle’s Carousel, North Pole Village, Merry Marketplace, Holidays Past and a Winter Wonderland Wagon Ride.
On Tuesday, Dec. 31, they will also be open from 6 to 10 p.m. with a special New Year's Eve fireworks show at 9:30 p.m.
Conner Prairie is at 13400 Allisonville Road.
Conner Prairie will continue the yearly tradition of Reynolds Farm Equipment and support the Come to Me Food Pantry this holiday season. Come to Me Food Pantry is a communitywide effort helping to feed thousands of individuals and families in Hamilton County.
To support this effort, please bring nonperishable food, personal items or diapers with you when you visit Conner Prairie through the end of the year. Collection bins are located in the lobby.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit connerprairie.org/explore/things-to-do/merry-prairie-holiday
