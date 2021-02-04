INDIANAPOLIS — The final two of five construction contracts to build the Interstate 69 Finish Line project between Martinsville and Indianapolis have been awarded.
The full Interstate 69 Finish Line project is officially under construction, with the entire 27-mile corridor from Indiana 39 in Martinsville to Indianapolis under contract, including nine miles of Interstate 465 between Interstate 70 and Interstate 65 on Indianapolis’ southwest side.
The Indiana Department Transportation awarded one of the final two construction contracts to a Reith Riley/Crider and Crider joint venture for $345 million.
The other of the final two construction contracts was awarded to a Walsh Construction and Milestone Contractors joint venture for $728 million.
Interstate 69 Finish Line is the last of six sections of the 142-mile I-69 corridor connecting Evansville and Indianapolis. In 2018, Gov. Holcomb’s Next Level Connections program infused an additional $600 million into the project, accelerating construction by three years.
I-69 Finish Line is expected to open to traffic by the end of 2024.
