MUNCIE — Cook & Belle’s 10th annual Christmas Show will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the auditorium of Muncie Central High School on Walnut Street.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.
Also appearing will be Seth Cook, Greg Rhodes, Jeff Phipps, Amy Brooks, Rachel Horter, Michael Thomas, Derrick Williams and Sarah Scharbrough.
VIP seating is $15; and general admission is $10; plus one nonperishable food item.
Tickets are available at the door or at Hunter’s Tax Service on Thursday and Friday from noon to 5 p.m. or by calling 765-282-1716 or 765-760-9061.
Additional information: Brett Cook at 765-760-9061.
