MUNCIE — Cornerstone Center for the Arts will have events perfect for all ages at its First Thursday, Feb. 4, in the Judith Barnes Memorial Gallery making its 2021 debut featuring the work of Terrika Clark. On Saturday, Feb. 6, the center will host its Recycled Valentines crafting workshop; and Monday, Feb. 22, marks the beginning of 12 full weeks of visual and performing arts classes.
Local artist Terrika Clark challenges viewers to see more than just their reflection in her work. This mixed-media exhibit, “A Tribute to Glass,” will be displayed in the second-floor gallery. The opening reception from 5 to 8 p.m. will be held in conjunction with Muncie DWNTWN’s First Thursday and will remain on display until Feb. 26.
Join Cornerstone on Feb. 6, from 1 to 3 p.m., as board member Carol Bradshaw leads participants through creating their own paper using scraps, dried flowers, glitter, and anything else desired in the Recycled Valentines crafting workshop.
On Feb. 22, Cornerstone will open for spring session classes. Registration is still open. Sign up today for classes in ballet, painting, drawing, ceramics, Yoga, Bollywood dance and more.
