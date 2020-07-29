MUNCIE — Cornerstone Center for the Arts has announced its student showcase in a Virtual Summer Celebration from the summer 2020 session.
This two-part virtual event will feature a Visual Arts Virtual Gallery and a Performing Arts Showcase Video; all content can be found at cornerstonearts.org during August’s First Thursday starting at 5 p.m.
Virtual Summer Celebration is a free event, and Cornerstone Center for the Arts welcomes all donations. Funds will provide art supplies for students and will help CCA continue classes in the future.
For more information on other upcoming events, visit cornerstonearts.org or our Facebook page: Cornerstone Center for the Arts.
