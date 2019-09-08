MUNCIE — The Cornfed Derby Dames will start its 10th season this fall with a skate clinic at Gibson’s Skating Arena, 2610 Mock Ave. The event gets underway at 6 p.m. Sunday.
The clinic is open to anyone 18 years or older interested in playing roller derby or becoming a referee or non-skating official. No previous skating experience is necessary. The coaching staff will spend the clinic teaching the basic skating skills of roller derby.
The following gear is required at the clinic: quad roller skates, mouth guard, helmet, elbow pads, wrist guards and knee pads. Much of the required gear is available to borrow from Cornfed but each participant must provide their own mouth guard.
The clinic is $10 to attend and does not require any long-term league commitment. It does, however, include pizza. At 5:30, they will have a casual pizza party where skaters will be able to meet more of the Dames and ask questions.
For participants who choose to join the league, a three-week boot camp will follow the clinic and expand on skating skills before league practices resume in October. Preregistration is required; to register visit cornfeddd.com. If anyone has any additional questions about the clinic or borrowing gear, email cfddrecruitment@gmail.com.
