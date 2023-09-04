MUNCIE — Cornfed Roller Derby (CFRD) is recruiting skaters and officials for their 11th season.
On Thursday, Sept. 7, from 9 to 11 p.m., and Monday, Sept. 11, from 7 to 9 p.m., Cornfed Roller Derby is hosting new skater clinics at Gibson Arena.
No experience is required and all skill levels are welcome. For $5 per person participants, who must be at least 18 years old, will be taught skating skills, falls, stops, and some basic roller derby game play.
Required gear includes quad skates, helmet, knee pads, elbow pads, wrist guards, and a mouth guard. Some gear will be available to borrow at the clinic, but participants must provide their own mouth guard.
Following the new skater clinic dates, a new skater boot camp will be offered. From Sept. 14-28, on Mondays from 7 to 9 p.m., and on Thursdays from 9 to 11 p.m., participants can expand and polish their knowledge of skating and roller derby.
Cost for the boot camp is $20 for all five dates, and gear will again be available to borrow.
Gibson Arena is a family-owned skating rink located at 2610 S. Mock Ave., Muncie. Originally constructed in 1940 as an ice-skating rink, the space was converted to a roller-skating rink in 1949.
