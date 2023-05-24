MUNCIE — Cornfed Roller Derby (CFRD) will hold its third game of Season 10v.2 on Saturday, May 27, at the Delaware County Fairgrounds in the Memorial Building.
Cornfed was founded in the spring of 2010, and the team planned on celebrating 10 years of derby in Muncie in May 2020. Like the 10th season, plans were delayed, so now CFRD is celebrating 10+ years of Cornfed during this third game of Season 10v.2.
In the first bout, CFRD All-Stars will take on BrewCity Bruisers from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, followed by the CFRD B-team, the Muncie Misfits, taking on Lafayette Roller Derby.
Doors open at 5 p.m. with a 6 p.m. start time for the Cornfed vs BrewCity game. The second game will start at approximately 8 p.m. Tickets at the door are $12 per person (cash or card) or $10 in advance through Square or from any CFRD skater.
Former Cornfed skaters will be honored during the game.
Veterans, college students, EMT, firefighters, and police are just $8 with a valid ID and children ages 10 and under are free with the purchase of an adult ticket (limit two children per paying adult).
CFRD merchandise will be available for purchase. A portion of all bout proceeds this season will benefit Muncie Animal Shelter.