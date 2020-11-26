PENDLETON — The Correctional Industrial Facility recently donated $1,000 to the Christian Center in Anderson.
Lloyd Lambert founded the center in 1955, furnishing the upper level of his 14-room home for men in need. Since then, the program has expanded to include a community dining room as well as a faith-based men's program. The center serves more than 1,700 meals on a weekly basis, giving nourishment and fellowship to those who lack both and is open to anyone needing a meal.
Whether someone is passing through or is a lifelong Anderson resident, everyone is welcome to a hot meal at their table. Volunteers make this process possible, as church groups, families, and individuals donate food, cook, serve meals and break bread with the residents.
These types of interactions can eliminate fear and misconceptions about these individuals, allowing the community to contribute to the process of healing and hope for those in need.
If you are interested in supporting the Christian Center with a monetary donation, visit the website at thechristiancenter.org/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.