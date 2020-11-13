PENDLETON — The Correctional Industrial Facility in Pendleton recently had its final harvest of the 2020 growing season with the garden producing over five tons of produce. All of the harvested produce is donated locally to seven different food banks.
The garden, located on the prison grounds, is tended by offenders who plant, care for and harvest the produce through the growing season. Then, under the direction of staff the produce is distributed in a joint effort to various local food banks with assistance from the Madison County Master Gardeners Association.
A CIF press release said that both staff and offenders take pride in giving back to the community and have expressed their passion for the project and willingly put forth the effort so those in need can benefit from the collective effort of all involved in this growing season.
Donations throughout the year consisted of tomatoes, zucchini squash, watermelon, cantaloupe, cucumbers, various varieties of peppers and green beans.
