GREENFIELD — The Hancock County Extension Homemakers will have its Country Vintage Market -Home for the Holidays on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hancock County Fairgrounds, 620 N. Apple St., Greenfield.
Located in the Sarah Burke 4-H Exhibit Hall, the Market will feature 48 vendors with many of the booths being extension homemaker clubs. Included wares for sale this year include primitive items, painted wood crafts, delectable goodies, jewelry, and fabric creations.
Admission and parking is free with the first 100 people to enter the door receiving a shopping bag. Door prizes will be awarded throughout the day.
The kitchen will be open and serving doughnuts and biscuits and gravy for breakfast while chicken salad croissants, coney dogs, vegetable soup and walking tacos will be offered for lunch.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.