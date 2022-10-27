ANDERSON — The Museum of Madison County History now has a major permanent exhibition of Aladdin lamps produced in Alexandria from 1928 to 1952.
Members of the National Association of Aladdin Lamp Collectors met in Anderson on Oct. 21-22 for a regional convention to show, sell and discuss all things pertaining to Aladdin companies.
The 64 Aladdin experts and enthusiasts attended a private viewing of the newly installed lamp display through the decades. They also enjoyed local delicacies and appreciated the work to bring beautiful examples of Aladdin lamps back home to Madison County.
During four years of development, the Madison County Historical Society and collectors’ group worked to negotiate and create all aspects of the display that preserves and showcase the lamps, which are still famous for their reliability and artistic design.
That partnership resulted in the county history museum being among U.S. sites with similar Aladdin displays.