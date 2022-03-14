PENDLETON — The Madison County Tea Party will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 17, in the Pendleton Community Building.
The speakers will be candidates for the May 3 primary.
Speaking will be Kyle Pierce, candidate for Indiana House of Representatives District 36; Jerry Alexander, candidate for County Council District 1; Anthony Emery, candidate for Madison County Sheriff; Pete Heuer, candidate for County Council District 3; Phil Herbig, candidate for Anderson Township Advisory Board, and John Aukerman, candidate for Anderson Township Advisory Board.
Tea Party meetings will continue on the third Thursday of each month, with several candidates in the primary scheduled to speak each month.
Refreshments will be served. The meeting is free and open to the public.
The Community Building is at 299 Falls Park Drive.
