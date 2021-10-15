ANDERSON — The Anderson Madison County Visitors Bureau has announced its call for applications for grants to be awarded for the first quarter of 2022.
Organizations that are holding events in Madison County in January through March are eligible for consideration. Applications will be accepted through Nov. 15. Award decisions will be made Dec. 15, with awards being disbursed Dec. 17.
This process will continue throughout 2022, with funds being distributed at the beginning of April, July and October.
By awarding these grants to our city and county organizations, the quality of life is heightened for our own residents and those external to Madison County have the opportunity to experience the many and varied fairs, festivals, and events our communities have to offer while making positive contributions to the economy.
Applications may be found online at www.VisitAndersonMadisonCounty.com, near the bottom of the About Us page, or may be picked up at the bureau, 6335 S. Scatterfield Road.
