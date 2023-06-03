GREENFIELD — The Crossroads of America Council has opened public ticket sales for the Crossroads Air Show, scheduled for Oct. 28-29, at the Indianapolis Regional Airport in Greenfield.
Parking and admissions tickets can be purchased online. Funds from the Crossroad Air Show will support Scouting in Central Indiana, providing character development programs, camps, training and more for more than 16,000 young people.
Additional youth-serving beneficiaries include Riley Children’s Foundation to support life-changing care at Riley Children’s Health and Catch the Stars Foundation for its fitness, literacy and mentoring programs.
Single-day admission ticket pricing ranges from $10 for general admission to $1,600 for a table of eight at the Flight Line Club. Photo tours can be purchased as an add-on for $25.
General admission is free for youth Cub Scouts. Kids five and under are also admitted free with an adult ticket purchase.