ANDERSON — Individuals interested in helping abused and neglected children in the area should note two upcoming events scheduled by East Central Indiana CASA.
“Coffee and CASA,” a free event at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, will be at the East Central Indiana CASA office, 3538 Mounds Road, for anyone interested in learning about volunteering as a court appointed special advocate, or CASA.
Madison County has more than 1,100 substantiated cases of child abuse and neglect.
At this free and informal meeting, interested individuals can learn about the responsibilities, training and rewards of volunteering to represent the best interests of these children in decisions about their futures.
The next training program to be a CASA is scheduled to begin Monday, March 6. Each prospective volunteer attends 32 hours of training before being sworn in by the court to be a CASA.
To register for “Coffee and CASA,” email eastcentralindianacasa@gmail.com or call 765-649-7215.
Go to https://tinyurl.com/26jrah7f to apply to be a volunteer and begin training March 6.