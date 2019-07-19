MATTHEWS — Epworth United Methodist Church, 105 W. Eighth St., will host its annual community ice cream social to be held on Sunday, Aug. 11 from 5 to 7 p.m.
The extended community is invited to enjoy music presented throughout the event by Cumberland Gap Blue Grass Band. The event will be held in an air-conditioned venue. There will be a bounce house on the church lawn for children.
A variety of food, including coney dogs and nachos, will be served in addition to ice cream and desserts.
There is no charge for the event, but free will donations will be gratefully accepted for the Matthews "Team Hope" Cancer Care, which provides assistance to cancer patients in the community.
"Team Hope" is a joint ministry of Epworth UMC and First Community Church.
Information: www.matthewsewumc.org.
