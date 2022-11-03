NEW CASTLE — The public is invited to cut up and remove certain downed trees for firewood at Summit Lake State Park.
Trees eligible for firewood have fallen as a result of natural causes or have been dropped by property staff. They are along roadsides or in public areas, such as campsites and picnic areas.
Permit sales and cutting begin Nov. 9 and go through Feb. 15.
The cost of one pickup truck load is $10. All proceeds will be used for resource management and restoration efforts, including replacement of trees in campgrounds and other public areas.
A firewood permit must be obtained for each load at Summit Lake’s office from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Permits are not available on observed state holidays.
Firewood may be cut up to 30 feet from roadsides in designated areas; however, vehicles are not allowed off roads. The use of all-terrain vehicles, tractors or utility terrain vehicles is prohibited.
Wood may be cut and removed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 765-766-5873.
Firewood cut at Summit Lake is for personal use only and cannot be sold.
Summit Lake State Park is at 5993 N. Messick Road, New Castle.