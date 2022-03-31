ANDERSON — The Anderson Symphony Orchestra’s final concert of the season, “Dance! A Celebration of Music Inspired by Dance,” will be at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 9, on the Paramount Theatre stage.
The concert, the idea of conductor Rick Sowers, was to close the 2020 season, but the COVID-19 pandemic postponed that.
Accomplished dancers and companies will perform to ASO’s accompaniment.
Professionals Kathleen Ilo and Jonas Kazlaukas will perform Latin dances.
Ballet Folklorico Mosaicos Indianapolis, begun in 2014 by artistic director Jesús A. Hernandez, brings dances of the people in a colorful and fast-paced selection, “El Tirador” by Ruben Fuentes.
The African American influence in dance will be performed by Kenyatta Dance Company.
Leonard Bernstein’s “Symphonic Dances from West Side Story” and a selection of music hearkening back to the big band era also will be highlights of this high energy program.
