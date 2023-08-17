NEW CASTLE — The next “Live @ The Arts Park” Concert featuring The Dane Clark Band, starts at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at the Arts Park Pavilion. The Henry County Concert series is presented by the Henry County Art Association, with support from other sponsors.
The evening begins with local musicians Lydia Ferguson and Monte Jackson, followed by The Dane Clark Band. This rock combo is led by Anderson native Dane Clark, who is a 26-year member of John Mellencamp’s band. Clark received national attention for a 12-song album he created in 2020. The Dane Clark Band is described as having a “rootsy Americana sound with foot-stomping originals and crowd-pleasing covers.”
All ages are welcome to attend the free concert, and donations will be accepted at the event for future concerts. The audience is encouraged to bring lawn chairs. Area non-profit groups will be selling concessions during the concert to benefit community endeavors.
The concert series concludes on Sept. 15 with Jennie DeVoe and opening act Trish Crowe and Marty Weaver.
Find out more about the series by following them on Facebook and Instagram.