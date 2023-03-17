LOGO21 GOOD MORNING.jpg

ANDERSON — Anderson Museum of Art (AMOA) invites the public to register for a Day Trip to Newfields campus in Indianapolis to tour THE LUME: Monet & Friends Alive on April 20.

The cost for the trip is $75 or $65 for AMOA members.

Step into an immersive world of digital art at THE LUME Indianapolis and explore the combination of art and cutting-edge technology with floor to ceiling projections of some of the most famous paintings in the world. Monet & Friends Alive is a completely unique experience for the senses. You won’t want to miss this larger-than-life journey into the Impressionist brush strokes of Monet, Pissarro, Renoir, Cézanne, and more, that defined 19th-century Paris.

AMOA’s Day trip will include a light breakfast snack museum, a charter bus ride to Newfields, and access to THE LUME and the entire Newfield’s campus.

The itinerary is:

• 9 a.m., museum opens, light breakfast snack served

• 10 a.m., charter bus leaves AMOA

• 11:30 a.m., Newfields arrival and introduction

• 11:45 a.m. to 12:20 p.m., open lunch in the Newfields cafeteria (not included in day trip fee)

• 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., LUME tour

• 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., open campus tour (day trip includes access to entire Newfields campus)

• 3:30 p.m., leave Newfields

• 5 p.m., arrive at AMOA

A limited number of tickets are available on the AMOA website, andersonart.org/trip through April 10.

