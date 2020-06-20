INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana seventh- and eighth-grade students can still apply for the 21st Century Scholars program, but the June 30 deadline is quickly approaching.
Led by the Indiana Commission for Higher Education, 21st Century Scholars is the state’s early college promise program that provides up to four years of undergraduate tuition and fees for eligible low-income students at Indiana colleges and universities.
To qualify, students must apply during their seventh or eighth grade year. Most students who qualify for the federal free and reduced lunch guidelines will qualify for the 21st Century Scholars program – but students can only take advantage if they apply before the June 30 deadline.
Students and parents who need help signing up for the 21st Century Scholars program can get virtual assistance on June 25 at 2 p.m. and June 29 at 6 p.m. during Facebook Live events on Learn More Indiana’s Facebook page. The Commission’s outreach staff will be answering questions on the Learn More Indiana social media platforms the day of the events (Instagram: @LearnMoreIndiana and Twitter: @LearnMoreIN) but are always available via phone or email.
To best serve the state, the Commission has split the state into eight regions.
Learn more and apply at www.Scholars.in.gov/enroll.
