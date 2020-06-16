INDIANAPOLIS — Little Red Door Cancer Agency is the new member-nominated beneficiary for the Indiana Members Credit Union's cancer awareness debit card.
The IMCU debit card provides members an opportunity to support a different cancer-related organization each year. A portion of each signature transaction made with this card now through Feb. 28, 2021, up to $10,000, will be donated to Little Red Door Cancer Agency.
The card is available for issue to members at IMCU’s 31 Indiana locations and is an option to members with a free checking account.
For more information about the IMCU Cancer Awareness Debit Card, visit www.imcu.com, or visit an IMCU branch for details.
