CHESTERFIELD — After a one-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Santa Claus will return to Chesterfield on Friday, Dec. 17.
Festivities will begin at 6:30 p.m. when Santa arrives in a Chesterfield/Union Township firetruck in front of Millcreek Community Center, 403 W. Main St.
Ned Clark, pastor of Chesterfield Community Church, will kick off the celebration by leading those arriving early in singing Christmas songs followed by lighting of the Christmas tree.
Santa will proceed to the stage in the auditorium to greet children individually.
Parents are welcome to take photos. Every child will be able to select an age-appropriate gift and a candy cane. Santa will be returning to the North Pole about 8 p.m.
This free event is sponsored by the Town of Chesterfield and the Park Board. Chesterfield Optimists and the local Habitat for Humanity store also are supporting the program.
The streetlights in Chesterfield and Millcreek Community Center will be fully decorated again this year.
