ANDERSON — Anderson Museum of Art announces an official call for artists for its new exhibition, “Live, Laugh, Love.”
The theme of the show is to celebrate the beauty of where we live, the things that make us happy, and the people, experiences or items that we love.
AMOA’s 2021 full schedule will kick-off with Live, Laugh, Love, starting Jan. 14. Not only is this a new exhibition for the museum, but for the first time the artists selected as category winners will be given the opportunity to exhibit a collection of their work in the summer of 2021 at the museum.
The cost to enter the show is $25, with a $10 discount for AMOA members. Artwork drop-off will be Jan. 6-8, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. A full prospectus with information about the show can be found on AMOA’s website, andersonart.org.
The exhibition will be open to the public Jan. 14 to Feb. 21.
