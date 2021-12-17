YORKTOWN — LifeStream Services has a new website.
LifeStream is an aging and disability resource center for east-central Indiana.
The new website features new content and accessibility features to enhance the user experience.
A notable new feature invites visitors to unique pages with information about programs and services available to those who identify as an older adult, caregiver or service provider. These new pages were designed specifically for the people that LifeStream serves. The site lets them easily access the information that’s most relevant to them.
Other key aspects include an accessibility feature to help those with visual impairments navigate the website, a live chat to speak directly with a LifeStream representative and the ability to sort news/stories to specific topics of interest.
LifeStream encourages the community to visit and explore its new website at https://lifestreaminc.org.
