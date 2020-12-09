ANDERSON — The Anderson Museum of Art Women’s League will host its monthly meeting at the museum, 32 W 10th St., on Wednesday, Dec. 16, at 10 a.m.
Women’s League has agreed to match up to $1,000 for the museum’s #GivingTuesday campaign held Dec. 1. AMOA is accepting contributions for the campaign through the end of the year. The campaign goal is to raise a total of $2,500 to purchase a museum kiosk.
AMOA Women’s League meetings are held on the fourth Wednesday of the month at 10 a.m. at the museum. The December meeting will be held on the third Wednesday of December due to the holiday.
The group is open to all women. Annual dues are $20. More information is at https://andersonart.org/womens-league.org.
