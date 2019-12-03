ANDERSON — The Museum of Madison County's Model Railroad and Doll House exhibits will be available for viewing now through Dec. 30.
The exhibits located in the basement of the museum, 15 W. 11th St., will be open every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturdays, Dec. 7, 14 and 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The doll house exhibit features assorted doll houses with accompanying furniture and people. There are large houses that were built for display and small houses set up for children to play with at home. All are on display for visitors to see.
In the entry room is a model railroad running around the ceiling, as well as displays and to the right are the layout rooms. They are complete with six operable layouts and one for display only, including one that children can operate. All of these layouts are finished with people, structures and scenery. Also, in the train exhibit, there will be a HO train set giveaway. People may register for it every time they visit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.