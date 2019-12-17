ANDERSON — United Way of Madison County and the RSVP program are seeking volunteers to serve as MyFreeTaxes coaches from February to April.
One in five tax preparers does not know how to access tax credits available to them such as the Earned Income (EITC) and Child Tax Credit (CTC). Many of these households will spend an average of $200 of their limited funds to complete their taxes each year. To help these households, H & R Block collaborated with United Way Worldwide to create MyFreeTaxes.com, a free online tax preparation and filing product.
United Way of Madison County and RSVP have enhanced My Free Taxes by developing sites at local computer labs where individuals can receive help from a coach while filing their own taxes. MyFreeTaxes coaches will be available in the computer labs to help individuals complete their own tax returns online. With the help of My Free Taxes coaches, clients will save by using this service in place of a paid tax expert.
Volunteers age 18 and older who complete the training and the online testing can become MyFreeTaxes coaches, on Jan. 14, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (lunch provided), at the Anderson Impact Center, 630 Nichol Ave. Volunteers must register in advance at www.unitedwaymadisonco.org/myfreetaxescoach or by calling 765-648-2172.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.