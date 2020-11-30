PENDLETON — New classes start this week at the Pendleton Artists Society’s Gallery 119.
Class sizes are limited to six due to social distancing.
• Oil painting with Katy Burke: Enjoy painting a cute “Santa and the Mistletoe” to enjoy during the holidays. The class is Wednesday, Dec. 2, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Class is $55 and includes all you need for this painting. Cost is lowered to $45 for those who are using their own paint and brushes.
• Jewelry class with Tracy Davidson: Make a “Loopy Link Sterling Bracelet. Learn to make jump rings, do light soldering, create links and use a draw plate. Sterling silver and use of tools included. A great unisex gift idea for the holidays. Class is Sunday, Dec. 6, from 1 to 6 p.m. Class fee is $60.
To register for classes visit the gallery at 119 W. State St., or call 765-778-0986 during regular business hours, Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Online registrations may be made at https://www.PASgallery119.org/events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.