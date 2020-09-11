ANDERSON — Madison Park Church, 6607 Providence Drive, will host a Dessert “Grab-and-Go” fundraiser for Operation Love from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17.
Fifty-plus local dessert makers will have their best-ever creations on display — and for sale — at the “Grab ‘n Go Pop-Up Shop” event in the church lobby.
Drop in to meet the bakers, view the masterpieces, make a donation, and take home your favorites.
Or click on the Facebook live event page for presales, including free delivery for select items.
Here’s how it works:
• In-person dessert purchases will begin at 5 p.m. based on initial “donation-pricing” for all items.
• Discounts will be posted for remaining items at 6 p.m. and again at 7 p.m.
Operation Love staff will be present to greet you, answer questions, and explain the many ways you can volunteer in the weekly food pantry and other special needs services.
Social distancing and masks are required.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.