ANDERSON — In partnership with Anderson Public Library, the Discover Indiana project announced the release of interpretive stories about the history and people of Madison County on the web at https://publichistory.iupui.edu/tours/show/50.
Made possible by a Digital Public Projects Grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities, Anderson Public Library developed a digital tour highlighting the unique stories of Madison County.
The discovery of natural gas in 1887 on present-day Meridian Street in Anderson, Indiana, became the catalyst for the development of the automobile industry. This tour will explore industries like gas and railroads as well as the religious and cultural beliefs that supported this expansion.
Visitors will become acquainted with a number of notable historic sites throughout the county, such as the Lambert House, the Big Four Passenger Depot, Camp Chesterfield and the West Eighth Street Historic District.
Discover Indiana is a project of the Public History Program at IUPUI, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Historic Preservation and Archaeology and the Indiana Historical Society. It uses the Omeka+Curatescape platform to distribute interpretive stories about the history, architecture, culture and people of the state of Indiana on the web.
