ANDERSON — The Anderson Noon Exchange Club will host a Dining to Donate at Applebee’s Restaurant on 53rd Street in Anderson on Tuesday. Throughout this month the Noon Exchange Club is collecting personal grooming and hygiene items to send to deployed soldiers. Funds raised from the Dining to Donate will be used to purchase additional supplies to donate for the club’s service project.
Guests must show the Dining to Donate flyer when they order or arrive for carryout in order for Applebee’s to donate to the event. Flyers are available to download and copy by visiting the Anderson Noon Exchange Club Facebook page or by reaching out to project coordinator Bonny Clark at 765-617-5912 or email: bonnyclark2016@gmail.com.
Anyone wishing to donate grooming or hygiene items for deployed soldiers may bring donated items to these locations: Thompson Nationwide Insurance on Main Street, ServiceMaster on Columbus Avenue, ReMax on 53rd Street, Merle Norman on Columbus Avenue, and Flair Beauty Salon on Indiana 67 in Pendleton.
