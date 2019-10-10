ANDERSON — The Anderson Church of the Brethren is welcoming all veterans, active service people and their families from Anderson and its surrounding area with a free meal and program on Friday, starting at 6 p.m.
This monthly meal and program for veterans and their families is held on the second Friday of the month except July and January. This month's meal will be chicken and noodles or beef and noodles, vegetables, salads and desserts. A program will follow.
The Anderson Church of the Brethren is located at 711 N. Scatterfield Road. Enter by the back door on the south side of the building.
Information: To RSVP call 765-649-9231 or email Acoboffice@aol.com or donnellbarb@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.