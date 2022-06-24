CHICAGO — Relive the timeless love story of Baby and Johnny at Dirty Dancing in Concert.
The concert will celebrate the film’s 35th anniversary on a full-size cinema screen with a band and singers live on stage. North America shows will be in the United States’ East, Midwest and South plus Canada.
It’s scheduled to play at Clowes Memorial Hall in Indianapolis on Nov. 7.
“Dirty Dancing,” starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey in their most iconic movie roles, was a worldwide box office sensation when released in 1987.
Its soundtrack generated two multiplatinum albums and multiple singles, including the Academy Award-winning best original song, “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life.” Grossing more than $213 million worldwide, “Dirty Dancing” captured the hearts of audiences.
Set in the summer of 1963, Baby Houseman (Grey) and her family vacation to the beautiful Catskills resort, Kellerman’s.
Intrigued by the staff’s dance instructor, Johnny Castle (Swayze), and the vastly different lifestyle of others, Baby finds herself learning to dance while having the time of her life and falling in love.
Tickets for Dirty Dancing in Concert go on sale on Friday, June 24. Dirtydancinginconcert.com has the full list of concert dates and presale ticket signup.