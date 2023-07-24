INDIANAPOLIS — Hosts Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse bring audiences on an expedition across raging seas, snow covered mountains and the marigold bridge in Disney On Ice presents Into The Magic. This action-packed extravaganza, featuring Disney’s Moana, Frozen, Coco and Beauty and the Beast with other beloved Disney characters, skates into Indianapolis on Jan. 17-21, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, 125 S. Pennsylvania Ave.
Show times are:
• Wednesday, Jan. 17, 7 p.m.
• Thursday, Jan. 18, 7 p.m.
• Friday, Jan. 19, 11 a.m. 7 p.m.
• Saturday, Jan. 20 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m.
• Sunday, Jan. 21 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m.
Tickets will be available for the general public on Tuesday, July 25, for purchase online at www.ticketmaster.com or at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse box office.