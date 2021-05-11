INDIANAPOLIS — The website for making camping reservations at Department of Natural Resources properties has a new look and features to make booking your next getaway a snap.
There are more options to search for camping, cabins, or day-use facilities by filtering search results to look at park activities, specific site types, accessibility needs, and desired date range.
Other features allow people to:
• Discover available sites for the upcoming weekend for last-minute trips
• Save favorite campsites, cabins, and facilities for quicker access to making future reservations at those locations
• Shop for a variety of Indiana State Parks products, including gift cards, park passes, clothing, and gifts galore
• Check the balance of a DNR camping gift card
• Donate to support Indiana State Parks
Now is a great time to book your next trip at camp.IN.gov. If you have not already done so, be sure to create an account to track your reservations, favorite campsites, and opt in to receive news, information and special offers from DNR.
