Users of Big Lake (Noble County), Bryant Creek Lake (Monroe County) and Prairie Pond (Pike County) can share their opinions about their experience with the Department of Natural Resources via a new online survey.
The survey is for all users of these lakes, not just anglers.
The survey takes less than one minute to complete. It asks questions about a user’s day at the lake and satisfaction with access, cleanliness and fishing opportunities.
Signs displaying a QR code have been placed near the access sites at each lake. Visitors access the survey by opening a camera app on their mobile phone and holding it over the QR code for a few seconds until the survey notification pops up. When it does, visitors can tap on the notification to open the survey.
