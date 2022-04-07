LOGO21 GOOD MORNING.jpg

Users of Big Lake (Noble County), Bryant Creek Lake (Monroe County) and Prairie Pond (Pike County) can share their opinions about their experience with the Department of Natural Resources via a new online survey.

The survey is for all users of these lakes, not just anglers.

The survey takes less than one minute to complete. It asks questions about a user’s day at the lake and satisfaction with access, cleanliness and fishing opportunities.

Signs displaying a QR code have been placed near the access sites at each lake. Visitors access the survey by opening a camera app on their mobile phone and holding it over the QR code for a few seconds until the survey notification pops up. When it does, visitors can tap on the notification to open the survey.

To view more DNR news releases, see dnr.IN.gov.

Tags

Trending Video