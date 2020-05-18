INDIANAPOLIS — Owners of private ponds and lakes can now find more resources for managing those areas and adding aquatic structures to them on DNR’s updated website at wildlife.IN.gov/3614.htm.
Pond owners will find information and links to content about pond construction, where to purchase fish to stock, nuisance wildlife concerns, fish kills and other common issues.
Information about constructing artificial habitat for ponds or lakes has also been added. Artificial structures can provide places for fish to hide, eat, or spawn and may help reduce impacts of fish-eating predators. Structures can be as simple as cutting and felling shoreline trees, but a variety of structure options are highlighted for pond owners to consider.
Questions from the public regarding private ponds or lakes can be answered by district fisheries biologists. Contact information for your area’s biologist is at wildlife.IN.gov/3590.htm.
For general questions regarding private pond management, contact Sandy Clark-Kolaks, south region fisheries research biologist, DNR Fish & Wildlife, 812-278-8303, SClark-Kolaks@dnr.IN.gov.
To view all DNR news releases, see dnr.IN.gov.
